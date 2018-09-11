WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Fire Department won the Life Safety Achievement Award for its fire prevention accomplishments in 2017 by the National Association of State Fire Marshals Fire Research and Education Foundation.

The Watauga Fire Department said it’s the only fire department in Texas, and one of 31 fire departments across the United States, to receive the award this year.

It recorded no loss of life in 2017.

“When we hear the fire truck coming down the street and see its lights, we know firefighters are responding to someone in trouble,” said David Miller, assistant vice president of Special Investigations at Grinnell Mutual. “What we want to recognize is that these heroes are doing a lot of things behind the scenes that save lives. The Life Safety Achievement Award recognizes fire departments for their fire prevention programs that have been proven to save lives year after year.”

Since 1994, the Life Safety Achievement Award has recognized local fire prevention efforts that have contributed to reducing the number of lives lost in residential fires.

Award recipients were recognized for documenting “active and effective fire prevention programs as well as a clear commitment to reducing the number of house fires in the community.”

“We are very proud of this award,” said Fire Chief Shawn Fannan. “We have worked very hard in the areas of fire prevention and education and this award shows that we’re headed in the right direction.”

“Experience tells us that fire prevention activity and public education can significantly reduce life and property loss from residential fires.” Halas said. “Prevention and education are very cost effective compared to the traditional approach of relying on fire suppression.”