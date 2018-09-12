#UPDATE: All calls have been manually rerouted and the public will be able to get through by calling 911. They MUST know their location because the operator will not be able to see it.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Call centers in the NCTCOG911 area are experiencing a 911 outage.

“We have confirmed at least intermittent network outage region wide. Currently working with vendors. We want the public to call the local 10-digit numbers for emergency help at this time.” said ChristyWilliams, 911 program director at NCTCOG911.

The cause of the outage is not yet known and it’s not clear how long it will take for things to get back to normal.

The affected areas include:

Collin County

Erath County

Ellis County

Hood County

Hunt County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Palo Pinto County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Somervell County

Wise County

Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer

“We’ve never had an outage of this type,” said Williams, who said NCTCOG911 has been handling 911 operations for 26 years.