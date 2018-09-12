DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council will hear from activists today calling for more citizen oversight of police following the arrest of Officer Amber Guyger for the shooting death of her neighbor Botham Jean.

A number of North Texas social activists have long wanted more civilian input into what goes on at Dallas police headquarters — now some feel it could actually happen.

Before the start of this morning’s city council meeting Mayor Mike Rawlings held a moment of silence for the 26-year-old man gunned down in his own apartment.

A copy of the proposal expected to be presented today suggests creating an autonomous office with access to evidence, that can provide input on police discipline, and make the complaint process more accessible to citizens.

Dominique Alexander, a frequent critic of the Dallas Police Department, has harsh words for the department’s handling of Officer Guyger, who nearly one week ago told investigators she shot Jean when she entered his apartment after mistaking it for her own. Guyger reportedly said she thought Jean was a burglar.

“Any other citizen would have got [sic] questioned right there [at the scene]. They would have made the decision whether they were gonna charge or not charge right there,” said Alexander. “There was special treatment given to this officer.”

The group will rally at Dallas City Hall at noon and then present their oversight proposal to the Dallas City Council at 1 p.m.

Funeral services for Botham Shem Jean will be held Thursday, September 13 in Richardson at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ. Both the viewing and service are for family members and friends only and is closed to the public.