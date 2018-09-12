According to the manslaughter arrest warrant, the officer told detectives she returned to what she thought was her third floor apartment just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.
She noticed the door was “ajar” and in the dark apartment she saw a “large silhouette” inside. She thought it was a burglar.
After she gave “verbal commands that were ignored,” she fired her gun twice and killed Jean. It wasn’t until she turned on the lights and called 911 that she realized she was in the wrong apartment on the wrong floor.
“To hear that his door was open, he would never and have the lights off, he would never do that,” said Allisa Jean, Botham’s sister.
Botham grew up in St. Lucia, but the Jean family said he was fully aware of the strained relationship between the black community in America and police.
“Botham died in a way that he himself had calculated that he could never have died,” said Allison Jean.
Botham’s funeral will be held Thursday at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson at noon.