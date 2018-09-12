PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The oldest house in Plano is on the move and on its way to its rightful owner.

The Collinwood House, built around 1861, was moved to Windhaven Drive, as the first leg of its journey to property belonging to the Haggard family.

The family bought the house in May to save it from being dismantled by the city.

The contractor expects to move the house onto the Haggard property next Tuesday.

In May of 2015, the Plano City Council voted 4 – 2 not to save the historic Collinwood House.

Heritage Farmstead Museum supporters said they had raised $500,000 to renovate the historic house and keep it in it’s current location.

They asked Plano City Council members for a partnership and more time to raise money.

The city had requested proposals from the public to pay to restore the house, maintain it, and protect it from vandals.

It sat on 124 acres on the old Collinwood Farm along Windhaven between Spring Creek and the Dallas North Tollway.

The city bought five parcels of the property between 1993 and 2009.