DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a surprise students at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas never saw coming!

They got a visit and inspirational message from Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Hart.

He was introduced as the school’s “interim principal,” as a joke.

The visit was part of a promotional tour for the actor and comedian’s new movie “Night School,” a comedy where a group of misfit adults go back to high school to try and earn a GED.

While there were plenty of laughs and funny moments during Hart’s visit, the actor said he was also there to deliver an important message of encouragement to the students.

“All of that work to get up there has put me in a spot to talk and to inspire and motivate and give our youth a different level of energy,” said Hart.

Junior Thalia Wallace was among the students in the crowd and said, “It was really inspirational to see him come and give us words of wisdom, and I love Kevin Hart. It was great to meet him.”

The movie opens September 28 and all the students were invited to a private screening Wednesday night.