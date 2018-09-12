FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney ISD promises to address concerns that some of its students are riding in overcrowded school buses.

The school district said this was a problem isolated to the one day the following photo was taken.

The student who took the photo says it’s happened off and on since the school year started.

It was a late August afternoon when Kasandra Gibbs says an exchange student who lives with her, took a photo from inside a school bus that left Forney High School.

Students can be seen packed shoulder to shoulder, sitting on laps and some of the floor.

Gibbs, who has two high school-age exchange students living with her, says she had no idea it was happening and posted the photo alert Forney ISD and parents.

“I was actually shocked that there were so many kids on the floor,” said Kasandra Gibbs. “To actually have that many kids that were packed in there like sardines honestly and have that many on the floors is kind of eye-opening.”

Forney ISD which met with Gibbs Wednesday and thanked her for bringing this to their attention, told CBS 11 in a statement, “The bus in reference was split into two different afternoon routes on August 30 once we reached the district’s standard capacity. A shadow bus was also implemented to follow the buses each day in the case of large capacities. As always, we encourage parents to contact the school district directly if they have any concerns in the future. “