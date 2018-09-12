Do you recognize this man? Call Crime Stoppers at (800) 388.8477 if so. (photo credit: Denton County Sheriff's Office)

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who damaged nine American Flags at the Denton County Courthouse the day before 9/11.

The suspect is a white male with blonde hair.

He was last seen riding a dark colored bicycle with white wall tires northbound on Elm Street.

Anyone who can identify him can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 388.8477, or call Investigator Josh Reynolds 940.349.1661

On June 22, 1942, Congress passed a joint resolution, later amended on December 22, 1942, that encompassed what has come to be known as the U.S. Flag Code.

Perhaps the most important rule involves how citizens should behave around the Stars and Stripes. The suspect is in violation of this rule.