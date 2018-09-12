CBS 11 POLLTighter Than It Should Be’: Cruz Clings To Small Lead In CBS11 Poll, While Abbott Enjoys Wide Margin
Filed Under:"Full Disclosure", 2016 election, America, Donald Trump, Gossip, Hush Agreement, Michael Avenatti, Money, Politics, porn, scandal, Sex, Stephanie Clifford
Stormy Daniels (photo courtesy: Instagram)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stormy Daniels is telling her story in a new memoir titled “Full Disclosure.”

The porn star, who alleges an affair with President Donald Trump, announced the book on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday. Set to come out on Oct. 2, it will detail her life and legal standoff with the president.

Daniels says “there’s a lot” she has to say.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006. She was paid $130,000 as part of a hush agreement signed days before the 2016 election and is suing to dissolve the contract.

Trump and his former personal attorney have sought to end the lawsuit in recent days. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, opposes dismissing the suit and wants the judge to continue the case.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s