AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to further increase its readiness level to level II (escalated response conditions) beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico continues to move toward the Texas coast.
Governor Abbott directed the SOC to increase its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The Governor’s Office said the Governor has made state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts.
“Texans are urged to continue preparing for the tropical disturbance headed toward the Texas coast and expected to make landfall at the end of the week,” said Governor Abbott. “As a state, we are further elevating our readiness level and are prepared to rapidly deploy any state resources needed to support our local officials and protect Texans in the projected path.”
State and partner agencies engaged in this effort include:
Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol)
Texas Department of Transportation
Texas Engineering & Extension Service
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
Texas Forest Service
Texas Military Department
Texas Department of State Health Services
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
American Red Cross
The Salvation Army
Texas Animal Health Commission
Texas Department of Agriculture
Texas Office of Attorney General
Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Texas Education Agency
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
Texas General Land Office
Texas Health and Human Services Commission
2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network (HHSC)
Texas Department of Information Resources
Texas Department of Insurance
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
Texas Public Utility Commission
Texas Railroad Commission
Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters
Texas Workforce Commission
Texas Communications Coordination Group
Many areas of Texas have already been saturated by heavy rainfall recently and any additional rain could quickly cause dangerous flooding conditions in Texas communities.
Texans are reminded to take precautions now to prepare for the impact of this weather event, including:
Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.
Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.
Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.
Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.
Stay informed about changing weather conditions in and around your area.
Follow the instructions of local officials if a storm develops.
For more tips on hurricane preparedness, click here or here.
Additional information can be found at the National Weather Service website.