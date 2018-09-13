BHUBANESWAR, India (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic police officer in India catches the attention of drivers, using his unique moves to control traffic in the eastern city of Bhubaneswar.

Pratap Chandra Khandwal developed the technique four years ago to make people obey traffic rules and since then has been using his moves on duty to create awareness and prevent traffic accidents.

Khandwal said he came up with the idea in order to attract commuters’ attention and make them follow the rules.

Managing traffic on Indian roads is not an easy task.

India has some of the world’s deadliest roads, with almost 150,000 people killed in road accidents in 2016, the latest government data shows, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier.