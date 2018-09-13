RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Today friends and family will gather for the funeral of Botham Shem Jean, the man shot and killed a week ago in his apartment by an off-duty Dallas police officer who said she mistook the unit for her own.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the service honoring the 26-year-old’s life and legacy. Jean’s funeral was moved to the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

Officer Amber Guyger is charged with manslaughter for Jean’s death. She is out on bond. Neither Guyger nor her family, or Dallas police officers who know her, are commenting on the shooting.

There have been a number of demonstrations and protests in the wake of Jean’s death. An estimated 100 people took over Monday’s Dallas City Council Meeting in vocal protest. Mayor Mike Rawlings temporarily halted the proceedings as demonstrators chanted “No justice, no peace” and people in the crowd repeatedly interrupted council discussions.

Jean’s family is mourning his loss, and waiting for answers. “I am still in denial. I cannot believe that my boy is not here,” said Botham’s father, Bertram Jean, who isn’t sure if he can look at his son today. “I don’t even know if I want to see him in that state.”

According to the arrest affidavit Guyger, 30, told police it was nearly completely dark inside the apartment when she entered, believing the unit to be her own home, and thought she found a burglar inside.

Botham’s mother, Allison Jean, says she just wants the truth. “One of the things I would like is for Amber to just to come clean. Just surrender, because given the person that Botham was he wouldn’t touch her,” she said. “Botham died in a way that he himself had calculated he could never die.”

Botham Jean grew up in St. Lucia, attended college in Arkansas and orked for the PricewaterhouseCoopers accounting firm in Dallas since graduating.

The viewing For Jean will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 12:00 p.m. A second service will be held later in the Caribbean, where Jean will be buried.