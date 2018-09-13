CALIFORNIA (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers may want to think twice before trying to pull one over on the California Highway Patrol.

After pulling over someone using a dummy in their passenger seat, a patrolman with the Contra Costa tweeted a picture of it.

“Dummy passenger; can’t fool us. Shame on you,” the tweet read, and went on to say: “Shame on you. Then you try to tell our Officer ’there’s No room‘ for your VENOM look a like doll?! Riiiiiight. We like Marvel characters too but don’t pretend like you’re not trying to cheat the system…. here’s your CARPOOL ticket.