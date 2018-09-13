  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Contra Costa, driver, Dummy, roads, Venom

CALIFORNIA (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers may want to think twice before trying to pull one over on the California Highway Patrol.

After pulling over someone using a dummy in their passenger seat, a patrolman with the Contra Costa tweeted a picture of it.

“Dummy passenger; can’t fool us. Shame on you,” the tweet read, and went on to say: “Shame on you. Then you try to tell our Officer ’there’s No room‘ for your VENOM look a like doll?! Riiiiiight. We like Marvel characters too but don’t pretend like you’re not trying to cheat the system…. here’s your CARPOOL ticket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s