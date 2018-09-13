RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Answers and justice. Hours after Botham Jean’s funeral in Richardson, that’s what his family is asking for in the days ahead.

“I don’t know, that’s what I’m saying. I have no idea what happened,” said his father, Bertram Jean.

Not knowing, Botham Jean’s family said, is one of the most painful parts of the 26-year-old’s death. So they, along with dozens of local religious leaders, gathered just moments after the funeral to demand answers.

“We, the Dallas Church of Christ leaders, demand fairness,” said Minister Sammie Berry. “We demand transparency. We demand accuracy. We demand expediency. We will not sit back and overlook any attempts to cover up or diminish the truth.”

Jean’s family say he was extra careful of his security, which makes his death – in his own apartment by a Dallas police officer – so stunning.

“What is even more painful is that Botham died in a way that he, himself, had calculated that he couldn’t have died,” said his mother, Allison Jean.

“We vehemently reject any attempts to make this senseless shooting about our brother, the victim, and not the negligence and actions of the officer who committed this crime,” said Berry.

In addition to accountability for Officer Amber Guyger, they’re encouraging non-violent protests, which they believe Jean would have wanted. Jean’s mother say her son was a man of peace, of love, and of justice.

Officer Guyger is charged with manslaughter in Jean’s death and is out on bond. Jean’s family will now head to St. Lucia, where they will lay him to rest.