DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to lure young girls to his car as they walked to school.

Police said the first time Courtney Darnell Poole tried to lure a child was on September 4. Seven days later, he allegedly tried again in the area of Royal Avenue and Allen Avenue.

After pulling Poole over on an outstanding traffic warrant, officers arrested him.

Detectives were able to positively link Poole to both incidents and substantiated he had exposed himself to a girl during the September 4 incident.

In addition to the traffic warrant, Poole was charged with Indecency with a Child younger than 17 years of age, a Third-Degree Felony. His bond was set at $5,000 by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Detectives have shared his information with area law enforcement agencies in case they have similar offenses involving this suspect.

They said both girls involved did exactly as they should by not approaching Poole’s car and by immediately reporting the information to adults.

Although unfortunate, police said this is an opportunity to speak to children about safety as they walk to and from school.

Some tips to highlight include:

• Walk in groups whenever possible

• Choose routes with sidewalks and highly visible from the road

• Put away electronics, such as cell phones and gaming devices as they tend to distract users from their surroundings

• Stay alert and be aware of surroundings at all times