(sketch credit: Hutchins Police Department)

HUTCHINS (CBSDFW.COM) – The hunt is on for a rapist in Hutchins who attacked a woman Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the victim’s home who said an armed man physically and sexually assaulted her after forcing her inside.

She described him as wearing all black, a hoodie and carrying a knife.

Her detailed description resulted in a composite sketch by a police forensic artist.

Detectives ask anyone who recognizes the man to call Sergeant F. Garcia or Det. Reyes at 972.225.2225.

