DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction worker was killed after an early morning crash on Interstate-35 in Dallas.

According to police, the driver of a pickup plowed through construction barrels near Overton Road and hit a utility door on a parked construction truck.

The impact sent the pickup careening into the overhead sign support that was being held off the ground by the crane.

The crash caused the overhead sign support to fall, hitting and killing the 35-year-old constriction worker as he tried to get out of the way.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was given a field sobriety test and found to be under the influence of alcohol. The 20-year-old man, whose name has also not been released, was arrested on Intoxication Manslaughter charges.

