KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kaufman County Jail released video Thursday of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked on a manslaughter charge after turning herself in on Sunday, September 9.

This happened three days after she shot Botham Jean in his own apartment when she mistook it for hers.

At one point in the video, Guyger leans down and puts her face in her hands before recomposing herself.

Also on Thursday, a Dallas Police search warrant revealed what investigators took from Jean’s apartment after the shooting.

And earlier on Thursday, Botham Jean was laid to rest.

Guyger is out of jail on a $300,000 bond, but Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson is taking the case to a grand jury.