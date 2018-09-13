  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Guyger, booked into jail, booking, Botham Jean, dallas police, Kaufman County jail., Local TV, manslaughter charge, off-duty officer

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kaufman County Jail released video Thursday of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked on a manslaughter charge after turning herself in on Sunday, September 9.

screen shot 2018 09 13 at 7 36 40 pm Video Of Off Duty Officer Amber Guyger Booked On Manslaughter Charge Released

Amber Guyger booked in Kaufman County Jail (Kaufman County)

This happened three days after she shot Botham Jean in his own apartment when she mistook it for hers.

At one point in the video, Guyger leans down and puts her face in her hands before recomposing herself.

screen shot 2018 09 13 at 7 43 12 pm Video Of Off Duty Officer Amber Guyger Booked On Manslaughter Charge Released

Amber Guyger booked in Kaufman County Jail (Kaufman County)

Also on Thursday, a Dallas Police search warrant revealed what investigators took from Jean’s apartment after the shooting.

And earlier on Thursday, Botham Jean was laid to rest.

Guyger is out of jail on a $300,000 bond,  but Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson is taking the case to a grand jury.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s