DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to a search warrant CBS11 obtained Friday, Dallas Police detectives took the electronic door locks from Botham Jean’s apartment and off-duty Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger’s apartment directly below.

Investigators also downloaded data from the locks showing when the doors were locked or unlocked.

Dallas Police, the Dallas County DA’s office and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

An arrest affidavit prepared by a Texas Ranger was released Monday, providing a narrative of what happened. It appeared to be based almost entirely on the officer’s account.

Guyger told investigators that she had just ended a 15-hour shift Thursday when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex. She parked on the fourth floor, instead of the third, where she lived, according to the affidavit, possibly suggesting that she was confused or disoriented.

When she put her key in the apartment door, which was unlocked and slightly ajar, it opened, the affidavit said. Inside, the lights were off, and she saw a figure in the darkness that cast a large silhouette across the room, according to the officer’s account.

The officer told police that she concluded her apartment was being burglarized and gave verbal commands to the figure, which ignored them. She then drew her weapon and fired twice, the affidavit said.

She called 911 and, when asked where she was, returned to the front door to see she was in the wrong unit, according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not released any 911 tapes related to the shooting.