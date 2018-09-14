WEATHERRain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Guyger, Botham Jean, Deadly Shooting, Downtown Dallas, Inc., manslaughter, Mayor Mike Rawlings, off-duty officer, Search warrant, Southside Flats, State Of Downtown luncheon
Botham Jean

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings spoke Friday about Botham Jean, the young man shot and killed by off-duty Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger, when she said she mistook his apartment for her own.

He talked about Jean during a speech at the annual Downtown Dallas, Inc. State Of Downtown luncheon.

“We need to be like Bo. Sadly many aren’t,” said Mayor Rawlings.

He went on to talk about the rumors going around on social media about what might have happened on the night of September 6 at the Southside Flats.

“Today there are many on social media and news outlets that want to spread false innuendos. Bo was a great man. And I am disturbed today by those who try to besmirch his reputation. Shame on you. Stop it. There are others that want the same, to do the same to Chief Reneé Hall, for her to lose her credibility. She has courageously made the right decisions and we should all stand with her.

Whether it’s smearing the ethical credibility of black elected officials that happened in our city horseshoe a couple of weeks ago or by attacking our first African-American female chief or dishonoring the life of Bo, it seems to be an insidious habit by some of being overly critical of black individuals with notoriety. This has got to stop on social media. We need them to stop and we must do our part. We must be united to honor these people not tear them down.” 

MORE COVERAGE HERE:

Funeral Held For Botham Jean, Man Killed In Apartment By DPD Officer

Family To Dallas Officer Who Shot Son In His Apartment: ‘Come Clean’

Protesters Angered By Deadly Dallas Officer Shooting Interrupt Council Meeting

Multiple Criminal Defense Lawyers See No Crime In Off-Duty Officer Shooting

Dallas Faith Community On Death Of Botham Jean: ‘Just Feels So Wrong’

Minister From Botham Jean’s Church Says ‘Sadness Can’t Be Erased’

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s