DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings spoke Friday about Botham Jean, the young man shot and killed by off-duty Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger, when she said she mistook his apartment for her own.

He talked about Jean during a speech at the annual Downtown Dallas, Inc. State Of Downtown luncheon.

“We need to be like Bo. Sadly many aren’t,” said Mayor Rawlings.

He went on to talk about the rumors going around on social media about what might have happened on the night of September 6 at the Southside Flats.

“Today there are many on social media and news outlets that want to spread false innuendos. Bo was a great man. And I am disturbed today by those who try to besmirch his reputation. Shame on you. Stop it. There are others that want the same, to do the same to Chief Reneé Hall, for her to lose her credibility. She has courageously made the right decisions and we should all stand with her.

Whether it’s smearing the ethical credibility of black elected officials that happened in our city horseshoe a couple of weeks ago or by attacking our first African-American female chief or dishonoring the life of Bo, it seems to be an insidious habit by some of being overly critical of black individuals with notoriety. This has got to stop on social media. We need them to stop and we must do our part. We must be united to honor these people not tear them down.”

