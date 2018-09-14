FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was shot and is in “very serious condition” after confronting a group of robbery suspects early this morning.

It happened after midnight near the Los Vaqueros bar on Biddison Street near I-35.

According to police, a group of officers was doing surveillance at the bar when a group of suspects came inside and committed a robbery.

The officers confronted the group a short distance away, and one suspect pulled a weapon and began opening fire, said Sgt. Chris Britt, a police spokesman.

An officer was shot and fellow officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

“We get a lot of support from the citizens of Fort Worth,” Britt said. “We want those citizens to pray for us, think about us, because we’ve got an officer right now that’s going to need it. We’ve got family of an officer that’s going to need it, and we’ve got a department that’s hurting quite a bit.”

Because of the dangerous conditions at the scene, Fort Worth police took their wounded comrade to John Peter Smith Hospital in a squad car.

His current condition is not known.

Two other suspects – a woman and a man – were arrested and are considered suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW for the latest updates.