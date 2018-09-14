  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police arrested a man who they say touched a girl while she was walking with her “adult caretaker.”

It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Blazing Star Road.

The girl told police the man touched her in an inappropriate area of her body and ran into a nearby home.

Officers located the suspect, Chinh Van Dang, at his house.

Chinh Van Dang was arrested in Frisco for indecency with a child.

Dang was arrested for indecency with a child and taken to the Denton County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Police said on October 27, 2017, Dang was involved in a similar incident in Frisco, in which he was indicted by a Denton County Grand Jury on April 30 for the same charge.

Additionally, on May 1 2018, Dang was cited by the Frisco Police Department for assault by contact.

Police said anyone with information regarding this or other related crimes are asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

