DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man arrested after driving a truck into Dallas TV station KDFW is out of jail.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department released Michael Fry on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Department said Dallas Police haven’t filed a case against Fry, 34, and they can’t hold him indefinitely without a case.

If Dallas Police do file a case, Fry could be rearrested and face charges.

It was just after 6:00 a.m. on September 5, when Fry, the driver of a pickup truck, repeatedly smashed the vehicle into the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas, at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

Dallas police Senior Corporal Debra Webb said, “Shortly after it came out as a crash it got upgraded to major disturbance when it was determined that the vehicle involved with the crash was actually intentionally ramming the building.”

Police said Fry was rambling and appeared to be in some sort of agitated mental state; not making any sense.