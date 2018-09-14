WEATHERRain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas county jail, Dallas County Sheriff's Department, dallas police, Fox 4, KDFW, Local TV, Michael Fry, rammed truck

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man arrested after driving a truck into Dallas TV station KDFW is out of jail.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department released Michael Fry on Thursday.

michael fry 1 Man Arrested After Driving Truck Into Dallas TV Station Out Of Jail

Michael Fry (credit: Dallas County Jail)

The Sheriff’s Department said Dallas Police haven’t filed a case against Fry, 34, and they can’t hold him indefinitely without a case.

If Dallas Police do file a case, Fry could be rearrested and face charges.

It was just after 6:00 a.m. on September 5, when Fry, the driver of a pickup truck, repeatedly smashed the vehicle into the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas, at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

fox 4 crash 6 Man Arrested After Driving Truck Into Dallas TV Station Out Of Jail

(credit: Dan Haggerty/CBS 11 News)

Dallas police Senior Corporal Debra Webb said, “Shortly after it came out as a crash it got upgraded to major disturbance when it was determined that the vehicle involved with the crash was actually intentionally ramming the building.”

Police said Fry was rambling and appeared to be in some sort of agitated mental state; not making any sense.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s