DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas has suspended the notary who handled porn actress Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement with President Donald Trump, but state officials say the notary’s actions have no bearing on the validity of the agreement.

The Dallas Morning News reports that notary Erica Jackson was faulted for not properly witnessing and documenting Daniels’ signature.

Jackson is the Forney notary public whose certified notary stamp is attached to a copy of the 2016 non-disclosure agreement between now President Trump and Daniels.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year. She was paid $130,000 as part of the agreement signed days before the 2016 election.

CBS 11 News spoke with Jackson back in March after the complaint against her work was filed. At that time she stood behind her work — saying it had been done properly. “I simply notarized Stephanie Clifford’s signature on those documents,” Jackson said. “There is a third page that has an acknowledgement on it that shows she was there. I signed it. I stamped and dated, but that’s not in that agreement filed in the complaint.”

Jackson’s attorney, Craig Watkins, reiterated that his client had done her job properly but said she agreed to the settlement to avoid being part of the “whole circus” involving Trump.

