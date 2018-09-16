Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys hits Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys offense got off to a hot start Sunday night against the rival New York Giants, but then the defense took over. And that was all she wrote for the Eli Manning-led offense.

The Cowboys got their first win of the season to bring their record to 1-1 and a place at the top of the NFC East. The Giants fall to 0-2.

On Dallas’ first drive of the game, the team set the tone with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to the speedy Tavon Austin. After this start, the offense seemed to stall throughout the game, but the defense never settled.

The defensive front tortured Manning all game, leaving the Giants offense shutdown for most of the game. The Cowboys defense had six total sacks.

The Dallas offense picked back up in the fourth quarter after a quiet second and third. Running back Ezekiel Elliott punched the ball in to bring the score to 20-3. Zeke ended the game with 17 carries and 78 yards rushing.

Prescott led the Cowboys offense with 160 yards passing and the touchdown from the first quarter.

Dallas kicker Brett Maher bounced back from his field goal miss against Carolina with two made field goals in Sunday night’s game. His longest make was 37 yards against Giants.

New York scored a late touchdown with under a minute and half left with a pass from Manning to tight end Evan Engram which brought the score to 20-10. After recovering an onside kick right after, the Giants brought the game a bit closer with a made field goal. However, after a second onside attempt, they kicked the ball out of bounds, ending the game.

The defense held star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to four catches for 51 yards.