FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a nine-year-old child who went missing from his home Sunday afternoon.

Kameryn Falcon was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of River Road at around 1 p.m. Kameryn was seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with pink flamingos, blue jeans and a black bike helmet. The child was riding a black and blue neon bike while wearing a backpack.

The child is described as being 4 feet 2 inches tall, 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.392.4222.