FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After 15 months of renovations, the American Airlines C.R. Smith Museum is back open with a new look and feel at the company headquarters in Fort Worth.

“It hadn’t seen a major renovation in a long time so it was time,” said director of the museum, Uli Das.

The upgrades paid for through grants include a simulated airline command center, a baggage loading are where visitors can try their hand at loading luggage like the pros, and real life full MD-80 cockpit with air traffic audio for the full experience.

Das added, “It’s been a long process but a really exciting process, and we are just over the moon that we are now open, and that the general public is coming in here and enjoying this.”

Aside from the countless of visitors from across the country, the museum hosts about 17,000 students every year according to administrators.

Admission to the museum is $9 for adults and $6 for children and students.