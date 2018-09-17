FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A procession of police escorted the body of fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull across Fort Worth Monday.

Officer Hull, killed in a shootout with armed robbers Friday, was moved to a funeral home today.

There are always large numbers of people from the community who want to pay respects to officers killed on-duty, as well as law enforcement from across the country.

Monday’s turnout was no different.

A long line of police officers followed the remains of Officer Hull from from the medical examiner’s office, to the funeral home just west of downtown.

On the sidewalks, and in driveways along the route, one could see a number of other police who broke away for a few minutes, just to stand there and salute as the procession drove by.

A fair number of people on the route were wives of officers, or parents, or siblings.

One man (whose brother is a police man) was outside when Hull’s body was first moved from the hospital, early Monday morning. “It touched my heart. It was sad. Officer Hull, he was a true hero, just doing his job trying to protect us,” said Charles Hernandez.

A public vigil for Hull will be held Wednesday night at police headquarters.