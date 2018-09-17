  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger stands charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Botham Shem Jean who she mistakenly thought was in her apartment.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officer Amber Guyger who fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean after mistaking his apartment for her own has moved out of the Southside Flats.

Apartment staff informed other residents in the building of Guyger’s move in a Sunday email. It is unclear if she left of her own accord or was evicted.

southsdie flats statement Dallas Officer Arrested In Neighbors Slaying Moves Out Of Apartment

Southside Flats statement (graphic credit: KTVT Art Dept.)

Guyger, who lived in the unit directly below Jean, reported she mistook his apartment for her own on Sept. 6 and thought she had encountered a burglar. She was booked on a preliminary manslaughter charge.

Demonstrators on Sunday, including some who rolled empty coffins, marched outside AT&T Stadium ahead of a Dallas Cowboys game to protest Jean’s death and a separate police shooting in Arlington that killed another man.

Guyger is currently out on bond.

