IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of the Irving Police Department and Irving SWAT Team are involved in a standoff in the north part of the city.

Chopper 11 is over the scene, in the 300 block of San Marcos, near Interstate-635 and the Bush Turnpike. Police were initially contacted by residents who said they heard shots fired and saw several people run from the home out into the street.

We are currently working a barricaded person call in the 300 block of San Marcos Dr. Please avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) September 17, 2018

Sources tell CBS 11 News the Irving PD SWAT Team was deployed after they received reports about a barricaded man. Police later confirmed the man, said to be in his 60s, was believed to have other people with him inside the house.

That information was confirmed when one person came running out to authorities. “Just in the last few minutes, we’ve actually located one person that came out of a backyard shed,” said Irving PD Public Information Officer James McLellan. “We believe that is one of the people that we believed were still inside the house.”

Since that person has been located, there was believed to be just one additional person inside the house with the suspect. Some minutes later members of the SWAT team were seen going into the garage of the house and coming back out with an unidentified woman.

Hours after police cordoned off the area, a bomb squad was seen arriving at the scene. Police said there was no indication that explosives are involved and the bomb squad was brought in as a precaution.

At the lunch hour police said negotiators were on the scene but that there had been no communication established with anyone inside the house.

Some nearby homes have been evacuated, but police say any residents in the Rea should be safe if they stay inside with their doors and windows locked.

There’s a large police presence in the neighborhood and people are being advised to avoid the area.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Continue to refresh the page for the latest information.