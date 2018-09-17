Comments
In this episode, former Rangers pitcher, Time Crabtree and his son, Jackson, joined Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team for Opening Day of dove season. They’re new to the sport, and it’s safe to say after the day we had, there are now two more North Texas outdoorsmen hooked on dove hunting! The guys at 3Curl Outfitters run a fantastic operation and really know how to get their hunters on the game. This was certainly no exception! We had a great time and I’m sure our viewers will enjoy the trip as well!