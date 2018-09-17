FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department announced it’s hosting a candlelight vigil in memory of Officer Garrett Hull on Wednesday, September 19.

It is set to happen at Fort Worth Police Headquarters at 7:35 p.m. at 505 W. Felix Street.

The public is welcome to attend.

Hull was shot and killed by a robbery suspect last Friday.

Officer Hull was shot in the head during a sting operation.

The undercover officers tracked suspected robbers to a small bar on Fort Worth’s south side early Friday morning.

The officers watched the group of suspects go inside the bar, where witnesses said they robbed as many as 10 people at gunpoint.

When the officers moved in to confront them, the suspects opened fire.