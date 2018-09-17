  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PITTSBURGH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Seven people, most of them children, are recovering after a camel started bucking during a Pittsburgh circus.

Pittsburgh CBS station KDKA is reporting that two children and an adult were riding the camel during an intermission Sunday at the Shrine Circus at PPG Paints Arena when it got spooked. According to the station, one child’s arm was broken and five other children and an adult were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The incident was caught on video and happened around 3:30 p.m. as people were buying rides on tethered camels, ponies or elephants led by handlers. Public safety and circus officials did not know what startled the camel.

After the incident, the circus continued with no further problems. No animals, including the camel, were injured during the incident and all were checked out and cleared by a veterinarian.

The circus was on its third and final day.

