FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands are waiting to receive free health care tomorrow at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

People have come from other parts of Texas to get medical care many couldn’t afford otherwise. As many as 6,000 people are expected to get free medical care from “Your Best Pathway to Health” medical clinic at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Tuesday night, a line was already forming for dental care. Clinic organizers tell us that’s the most sought-after care because many people don’t have access, even if they’re insured.

“I don’t have money to do the dental work that I need,” said Fort Worth resident Annie Erazo. “I need a cleaning and I need a crown.“

Erazo was in line at 5 p.m. Tuesday to secure her spot for dental care at the medical clinic. Annie isn’t ensured. She says she’s doesn’t make enough money to buy health insurance, but too much for Medicare.

Dental care, vision, women’s health services, and even surgeries are happening totally free at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“Some patients have never seen a physician,“ said Dr. Fiona Lindo. “It’s such a humbling experience, and having the opportunity, we believe, to be Jesus’ hands and feet in the community to show to His love to each patient.”

The mega clinic is a project of the Seventh-Day Adventists Church. An army of volunteers— doctors, nurses, radiology and lab technicians— will treat as many as 6,000 patients over the three days the clinic runs, starting Thursday. Counseling, legal services and even massage therapy is available.

“We do have an area with suits for women and men,” said Lindo. “We also have a barber and salon services.”

Patty Crabford took a Greyhound to North Texas for medical care after attending the mega clinic in San Antonio three years ago.

“It was so beautiful because I couldn’t understand how these people took time out of their life, closed their businesses and come here and volunteered to help me,” said Cranford.

The volunteers will not ask if people if they have health insurance or not, their immigration status, even for an I.D. They say they will treat anyone who comes in and needs care.