SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Air Force trainer plane from JBSA-Randolph crashed near Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio Monday afternoon.

The crash scene is located at FM 2252 in a grassy area behind the mall.

CBS affiliate KENS-TV in San Antonio reports there was only one aircraft involved.

They are also reporting that both people on board the aircraft have survived after ejecting from the plane.

This is a developing story.