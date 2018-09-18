FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Blake Shelton, who has performed at Billy Bob’s Texas numerous times since his debut on the stage 1990, has announced a free pop up concert for this Thursday, September 20, 2018.

The one-night only event will be first come, first served for the first 5,000 fans. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older with a valid photo ID.

Here are the details for those planning to attend:

Line-Up For Wristbands Starts At: 10:00AM on 9/20

Line-Up For Doors: 4:00PM on 9/20

Doors: 5:30PM

Concert: 8:30PM

Shelton was named the Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year,” is a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and GRAMMY nominee.

In November he released his album Texoma Shore, which became his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and marked his 11th all-genre Top 10.