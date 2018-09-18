ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Texas Rangers play their final homestand at Globe Life Park in 2018, some players got a look at the progress on their future home in 2020, Globe Life Field.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, who may or may not be a Ranger when the new stadium opens, said Tuesday, “Every time you drive to the stadium first thing you do is staring looking to left side – with Texas Live! and new ballpark – it’s an amazing feeling as a player knowing that is coming soon… We want to start making great memories for the city (there).”

During a tour, Rangers officials pointed out how close home plate is to seating.

The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field happened on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

The new 1.7 million square foot ballpark, which will be located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington, will include a retractable roof for climate control and shelter for fans during the hot summer months.

Seating capacity is approximately 40,000 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.

HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.