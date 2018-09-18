  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Fort Worth police Officer Garrett Hull, the undercover officer gunned down while trying to make an arrest last week.

officer garrett hull Funeral Arrangements For Fallen FWPD Officer Set For Friday

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

During a morning press conference it was announced that there will be several events honoring Officer Hull, but most will be private.

FWPD spokesperson Sgt. Chris Britt said a squad car memorial will remain at headquarters, until Saturday, for the public to stop by and pay their respects. The car will be accessible 24 hours a day. “People have already been out here leaving flowers, leaving cards, whatever you want to leave,” said Britt. “We’re going to have a guestbook out here.”

Garrett Hull was shot by a suspect early Friday morning while taking part in an undercover operation to arrest a group of robbery suspects. He died later that night.

A candlelight vigil for Hull will be held Wednesday, September 19 at 7:35 p.m. This event is open to the public and will take place at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at 505 West Felix Street.

The funeral for Officer Hull is private but will take place on Friday, September 21 at 1 p.m. at Christ Chapel Bible Church. The service will be for family members and fellow law enforcement officers only.

“Not only did Officer Hull serve on the Fort Worth Police Department but the family has honored us to allow us to be a part of that service,” said Britt.

While the funeral for Officer Hull is private, police are inviting the public to line the route to Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, where the 40-year-old husband and father of two will be buried.

