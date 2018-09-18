DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s almost that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas kicks off in less than two week and visitors will have a variety of new foods to check out.

While fairgoers can taste the finalists and winners of this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards, they can also try some of the dishes that didn’t make it to the awards ceremony. Some fair concessionaire semi-finalists have chosen to add their competition dishes to the menu.

Here is the list of some of the new food items that can be found at this year’s State Fair of Texas:

Corn Dog Ale: Corn Dog Ale is an amber ale brewed with a blend of Pale 2-Row barleys, caramel malt, and smoked malt. The flavor experience is only complete when the beer is served with the traditional condiment – yellow mustard!

Orange Julia’s Beermosa: Orange Julia’s Beermosa starts with champagne flavored with orange Pixy Stix, Blue Moon® beer, and vanilla ice cream. The drink is served in a Pixy Stix®-rimmed cup with a large Pixy Stix plastic straw.

Fried Cup of Corn “Elotes:” The elotes corn blend is spooned into a flaky pastry and fried. The dish is topped with Mexican cheeses and served with a side of creamy corn dip.

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas: Three mini sopapillas are injected with strawberry cream cheese filling, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with honey.

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders: Whole softshell crabs are dipped in coconut batter and fried. The crab is served on a King’s Hawaiian bun and dressed with Asian slaw. Each dish is served with fried plantains, spicy Asian mustard, and sweet/sour sauce.

Texas Thai Delight: Sticky rice is infused with a coconut milk mixture and layered with mangos and more coconut. It is then rolled in batter, deep fried and served on a stick with a side of sweet sauce.

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo): A medley of tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and jalapenos are folded into an egg wrap paper and deep fried. Each dish is served with cilantro sauce.

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria: Pickle juice Kool-Aid® Sangria pickle juice infused with a Fruit Punch-flavored Kool-Aid®. The drink is laced with pineapple, cherries, and blueberries before white wine is added and it’s topped off with lemon-lime soda.

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos: A blend of cheese, Ro-tel® tomatoes, and pico de gallo cover tortilla chips that are topped with southern fried chicken tenders and garnished with cilantro.

Fruity Dessert Nachos: A bed of butter cookies are smothered in fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas and then drizzled with a crème anglaise, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Bacon Brittle: Bacon brittle is a thick cut applewood smoked bacon, flavored with a hint of bourbon, that is added to crunchy brittle.

Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate: Ghirardelli® cocoa is mixed with milk, water, and ice and blended until “frosty.” The drink is topped with whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, and a marshmallow and cherry garnish.

Cherish Erbert Champagne: A Pixy Stix® cherry sherbet ice cream champagne served with a Pixy Stix® straw and powdered candy around the glass rim.

Fletcher’s Cheezy Pup: The Cheezy Pup is American soft melting cheese on a stick, dipped in Fletcher’s batter and deep fried.

The 2018 State Fair of Texas runs September 28 through October 21 in Fair Park.