McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-old man from McKinney was sentenced to 45 years in prison without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child on Tuesday.

“This predator will never violate another child again because this courageous teenager spoke out,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

A relative of the 14-year-old victim found her in a frantic state just after Augusto Carrera had sexually assaulted her. He was known to the victim’s family, and was hiding in the bathroom. The victim’s relative asked the victim what happened. The victim said Carrera sexually assaulted her and had assaulted her numerous times during the course of two years. The victim’s relative reported the abuse to law enforcement.

McKinney Police Department investigated the case and Detective Jason Pruett and Officer Robert Ensor interviewed Carrera. When they asked Carrera about the abuse, he said the victim told the truth.

Eli Molina with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County forensically interviewed the victim who disclosed details about the abuse, how it progressed over the years, and that she did not tell anyone earlier because Carrera told her, “No one will ever believe you.”

The jury returned a guilty verdict on all eight counts on Thursday, including Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Indecency with a Child, and Sexual Assault of a Child. By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.

After punishment concluded, the victim, who receives special education services at school due to her developmental delays, bravely read her victim impact statement in court.