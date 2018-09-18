PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas has had more than its fair share of rain lately and officials in the city of Plano realize the result of some of that is a bumpy ride for residents.

The city sent out a notice saying “we’ve been seeing an increase in the number of potholes on our roadways.”

Leaders are now encouraging residents to us online services and an app to report pothole problems and hopefully get them repaired quickly.

Plano residents are encouraged to report potholes through Fix It Plano, a service where residents can report postholes, online, by phone, and through text message. The digital options also allow for picture attachments.

Residents can make a request to have potholes repaired by making a “pothole report” online at plano.gov, by downloading the Fix It Plano app, or by calling or sending a text message to Fix It Plano at 469-77FIX-IT or 469-773-4948.