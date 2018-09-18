  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Derick Wiley, former officer, Lyndo Jones, Mesquite Police, Shooting, Texas, trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A prosecutor says a Dallas-area man mistaken for a thief last year as he tried to unlock his own truck had his hands in the air and was begging not to be shot when a police officer shot him twice.

Dallas County prosecutor Bryan Mitchell told jurors Tuesday during opening statements in the trial of former Mesquite officer Derick Wiley that Lyndo Jones was struck in the back as Jones backed away.

screen shot 2017 12 07 at 3 36 19 pm Prosecutor: North Texas Man Mistaken As Thief Shot With Hands Up

Derick Wiley mug shot

Wiley, who was subsequently fired from the department, is charged with aggravated assault in the November 8 shooting. Jones sustained injuries that required repeated hospital stays.

db2f7b0ffe554f189009830c964715ee Prosecutor: North Texas Man Mistaken As Thief Shot With Hands Up

Lyndo Jones

Authorities have said Jones was shot after officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm.

Body cam video from the incident was made public during the trial Tuesday.

An attorney for Wiley says he was forced to make a split-second decision.

A federal civil lawsuit was filed in January against the City of Mesquite and former officer Wiley.

The lawsuit accuses Wiley of shooting Jones after a traffic stop on November 8 of last year.

Jones and Wiley scuffled and the now former police officer opened fire, claiming that Jones was evading arrest. Jones denies that allegation.

The lawsuit states that Wiley screamed expletives at Jones while grabbing him by the neck and pointing a gun at his head.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s