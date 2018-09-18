DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A prosecutor says a Dallas-area man mistaken for a thief last year as he tried to unlock his own truck had his hands in the air and was begging not to be shot when a police officer shot him twice.

Dallas County prosecutor Bryan Mitchell told jurors Tuesday during opening statements in the trial of former Mesquite officer Derick Wiley that Lyndo Jones was struck in the back as Jones backed away.

Wiley, who was subsequently fired from the department, is charged with aggravated assault in the November 8 shooting. Jones sustained injuries that required repeated hospital stays.

Authorities have said Jones was shot after officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm.

Body cam video from the incident was made public during the trial Tuesday.

An attorney for Wiley says he was forced to make a split-second decision.

A federal civil lawsuit was filed in January against the City of Mesquite and former officer Wiley.

The lawsuit accuses Wiley of shooting Jones after a traffic stop on November 8 of last year.

Jones and Wiley scuffled and the now former police officer opened fire, claiming that Jones was evading arrest. Jones denies that allegation.

The lawsuit states that Wiley screamed expletives at Jones while grabbing him by the neck and pointing a gun at his head.