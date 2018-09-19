FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people were lined up before sunrise Wednesday morning outside the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Starting at 7:00 a.m. they will be receiving a variety of medical services free of charge.

The mega medical, dental and eye care mobile hospital is being hosted by “Your Best Pathway to Health”, an extension of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

For the next three days services that include minor surgical procedures, eyeglass fittings, and women’s health services will be available for those in need.

If necessary, major surgeries such as hysterectomies, gall bladder removal, larger hernia repairs and others will also be done, but will be performed at Texas Health Huguley Hospital.

Some 2,000 healthcare professionals and volunteers – including doctors, nurses, radiology and lab technicians — will operate the mobile hospital at no cost.

Attention Dallas/Ft. Worth residents! The free Pathway to Health mega clinic is coming to the Will Rogers Memorial Center on September 19-21. Free medical, dental, vision care for everyone. No ID or insurance required. #pathwaytohealth #FortWorth #Free #Medical #Dental #Vision pic.twitter.com/BT6QqiAH5g — PathwayToHealth (@Pathway2Health) September 5, 2018

The clinic expects to see as many as 6,000 noninsured and underinsured patients, receiving an estimated $25 million in free health-related services. There will even be counseling, legal services and massage therapy available.

Organizers say the services are much needed in the community. “Some patients have never seen a physician,” explained Dr. Fiona Lindo. “It’s such a humbling experience, and having the opportunity to be… we believe in being Jesus’ hands and feet in the community, to show his love to each patient.”

Services will be offered on a first come, first served basis at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, located at 3401 West Lancaster Avenue.

The free clinic runs from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. September 19-20, and from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on September 21. No appointment is necessary, but do expect long lines.