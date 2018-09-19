CULVER CITY, CALIF. (CBSDFW.COM) ­– JEOPARDY! began its 35th season in syndication Wednesday and as part of the anniversary celebration, America’s Favorite Quiz Show® will debut a new tournament in a never-before-seen format: the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games.

For the first time ever, JEOPARDY! will be played in teams. The JEOPARDY! All-Star Games will give fans the chance to see their favorite players join forces and compete in an unprecedented event set to air over the course of 10 weekdays from February 20 to March 5, 2019.

“After nearly 35 years, it is exciting to do something we’ve never done before,” said JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek. “The returning contestants have all been incredibly successful as individual players, so we look forward to seeing what they can achieve in teams. How will they strategize? How will they adapt? What new skills will they discover? We will all find out together.”

The 18 elite contestants returning for the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games are among the winningest and most popular players in recent JEOPARDY! history. Six teams will be composed of three players each, with one designated Team Captain. The Team Captains are some of the most notable names to ever play the game: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, Julia Collins, Austin Rogers, Colby Burnett, and Buzzy Cohen. Roster players are Leonard Cooper, Roger Craig, Jennifer Giles, Ben Ingram, Matt Jackson, Alex Jacob, Larissa Kelly, Alan Lin, David Madden, Pam Mueller, Monica Thieu and Seth Wilson.

Teams will be determined when all 18 contestants travel to Los Angeles for a live draft event hosted by Alex Trebek. Set to take place Saturday, September 22, at noon. the JEOPARDY!All-Star Games draft will be streamed in real time on Facebook Live.

All season long, fans will have multiple opportunities to participate in the lead-up to the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games, including the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games Fantasy League and sweepstakes, where every viewer can draft their own three-person dream team to follow throughout the tournament.

To learn more about the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games, click here.

JEOPARDY!’s 35th anniversary season premieres September 10, 2018. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers,JEOPARDY!is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won numerous awards and distinctions over the course of its 30+ years on the air, including the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (34 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, click here.

Follow JEOPARDY!: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram