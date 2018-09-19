DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The seven-month-long investigation into sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations within the Dallas Mavericks basketball organization is over, and the results will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

It was back in February when Sports Illustrated published the article titled “Exclusive: Inside the Corrosive Workplace Culture of the Dallas Mavericks”, that detailed decades of sexual harassment, domestic violence and a generally corrosive work environment inside the Mavericks’ offices.

After the story was published, the Mavericks launched an independent investigation and hired outside counsel to look into the allegations — including the alleged inappropriate conduct of former team president Terdema Ussery.

Ussery, who spent spent 18 years with the team, was accused of making sexually suggestive remarks to several women. He denied the allegations in a statement to Sports Illustrated.

The Mavericks have scheduled a 3:15 p.m. news conference at the American Airlines Center to discuss the findings and the NBA is expected to make an announcement later about what, if any, penalties the franchise will face.