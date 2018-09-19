PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano reports its first positive human case of the West Nile Virus in 2018.

The person who contracted the virus has West Nile fever, which is not the neuro-invasive form of the virus, which is commonly more serious.

No other details were released about the patient.

The city said in a news release Wednesday afternoon, it will take proactive measures by spraying targeted locations in and around the area of the case.

Weather permitting, Health Department crews will sprayThursday, September 20, beginning at 9:00 p.m. in the Legacy Drive and Ohio Drive area.

Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying.

The City’s Environmental Health Division encourages citizens to follow common prevention practices:

DRAIN standing water in and around your home and neighborhood.

DRESS appropriately before going outdoors.

DEET is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, especially during the day.

Citizens with concerns or questions can call the City of Plano Environmental Health and Sustainability Department at 972-941-7143.