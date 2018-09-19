WATCHDallas Mavericks News Conference On Independent Report On Workplace Misconduct
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rangers hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush has had surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament that will keep him out the first half of the 2019 season.

Assistant general manager Mike Daly says Bush did not have Tommy John surgery. Instead, he had a procedure to repair and reinforce the ligament in his right elbow. Bush hasn’t pitched since June 13.

gettyimages 694338568 e1537389075535 Rangers Reliever Bush Has Elbow Surgery, Out Until Mid 2019

Matt Bush #51 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. Texas won the game 5-2. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

He had a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings over 21 appearances.

Bush had tried stem cell treatment and was throwing again at one point before the surgery.

The surgery was done by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who also repaired torn cartilage in the right knee of reliever Austin Bibens-Dirkx in another surgery performed Wednesday.

Bibens-Dirkx is expected to be ready for spring training.

The Rangers are 64-87 and in last place in the American League West division.

