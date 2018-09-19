WATCHDallas Mavericks News Conference On Independent Report On Workplace Misconduct
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane crashed near the Houston suburb of Sugar Land in Fort Bend County Wednesday afternoon.

Houston TV station KTRK reports authorities said all three people on board are Drug Enforcement Agency employees.

They were on a training mission attempting touch and go maneuvers at Sugar Land Airport.

The plane crashed into several cars.

Authorities said two people onboard the plane walked away from the scene, but one person was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The plane also clipped power lines causing several thousand people to lose electricity.

