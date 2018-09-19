WATCHDallas Mavericks News Conference On Independent Report On Workplace Misconduct
Filed Under:Denise Toure, forced labor, Indictment, Local TV, Mohamed Toure, Southlake, Texas, West African girl, work without pay

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southlake couple was indicted Wednesday for allegedly forcing a girl to work without pay for more than a decade.

Mohamed Toure and his wife, Denise Toure were arrested in April.

southlake couple Southlake Couple Indicted For Alleged Forced Labor Of West African Girl

Mohamed Toure, 57 and Denise Cros-Toure, 57 (photo credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

They face charges including forced labor and alien harboring.

They’re accused of bringing a young girl from West Africa to the U.S. and forcing her to work without pay for 16 years.

The girl said a neighbor helped her escape.

Defense attorneys said the girl made up the story to try and stay in the country.

screen shot 2018 04 27 at 6 02 57 pm Southlake Couple Indicted For Alleged Forced Labor Of West African Girl

Toure home in Southlake (CBS11)

A criminal complaint unsealed against the couple in April accused the couple of forcing the alleged victim to do the cleaning, cooking, laundry and yard work.

Court documents say the couple brought the alleged victim to Texas in 2000 from Guinea at the request of her family because they wanted a better life for her.

The complaint says the girl was between five and 14 years old when she was brought here, but she is now believed to be in her 20’s.

The couple are also from Guinea, and Palmer said Mr. Toure is the son of a former President of the West African nation who was ousted in a coup in the 1980’s.

       

