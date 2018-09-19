FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Tarrant County judge on charges she falsely applied for and got a homestead exemption for a home she didn’t live in.

Justice of the Peace Jacquelyn Wright turned herself in to the Parker County Jail Wednesday and later bonded out.

Wright has served as a Justice of the Peace for 28 years.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

“We received information concerning potential violations by Judge Wright, and in response our Public Integrity unit investigated.

Evidence discovered in the course of that investigation led to the presentation of charges to a Tarrant County Grand Jury.

This week, the Grand Jury voted to indict Judge Wright for the following offenses:

· Theft of Service, $2,500 (1 count)

· Tampering with a Government Record (3 counts)

The cases will be filed with a Tarrant County criminal court, which will set them in the future.”