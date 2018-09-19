WATCHDallas Mavericks News Conference On Independent Report On Workplace Misconduct
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:false homestead exemptions, homestead exemptions, Jacqueline Wright, judge indicted, Justice of the Peace, Local TV, Tarrant County DA's Office, Tarrant County Judge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Tarrant County judge on charges she falsely applied for and got a homestead exemption for a home she didn’t live in.

Justice of the Peace Jacquelyn Wright turned herself in to the Parker County Jail Wednesday and later bonded out.

Wright has served as a Justice of the Peace for 28 years.

ajudge Tarrant County Judge Indicted

Jacqueline Wright

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

“We received information concerning potential violations by Judge Wright, and in response our Public Integrity unit investigated.

Evidence discovered in the course of that investigation led to the presentation of charges to a Tarrant County Grand Jury. 

This week, the Grand Jury voted to indict Judge Wright for the following offenses:

·   Theft of Service, $2,500 (1 count)

·   Tampering with a Government Record (3 counts) 

The cases will be filed with a Tarrant County criminal court, which will set them in the future.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s